Van Jones: Tom Cotton ‘Trying to Scare People’ Away from Criminal Justice Reform

During Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” network commentator Van Jones responded to Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) pushback against criminal justice reform, accusing him of “trying to scare people” away from it.

“What this bill does is it puts in the classes and the incentives for people to work hard, earn their way home a little bit earlier, and when they come home, they’re coming home better and not bitter. We have been paying to have people come home bitter and not better, and then we’re surprised when people don’t do a good job,” Jones remarked.

He continued, “The reason that Democrats and Republicans are coming together, the reason that Donald Trump and Pelosi are supporting the same bill, the reason that Sean Hannity is speaking for the same bill that people at MSNBC like, is because it’s so commonsensical, and yet you have Tom Cotton on that old, old playbook trying to scare people, but people are not going to pay attention to that.”

