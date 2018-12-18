Carl Bernstein: ‘Flim-Flam Artist’ Trump Acts Like a ‘Common Grifter’

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein said President Donald Trump was acting like a “common grifter.”

Bernstein said, “We’ve never seen a President of the United States who actually acts more in some ways like a common grifter. I looked up the definition of grifter the other day in the dictionary, and it seems to suit Donald Trump perfectly in terms of the way he has conducted himself all his life, but including, astonishingly enough, in his presidency.”

“The idea of being a grifter while at the same time being President of the United States, a flim-flam artist, a con man, someone who lies, somebody who uses instruments at his command to obtain and do things that are untoward and underhanded,” he added.

