Donny Deutsch: Trump Is ‘Neutered,’ His Base Will Erode

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor Donny Deutsch said in light of the multiple investigations of President Donald Trump including his family foundation and 2017 inaugural committee, the president was “neutered.”

Deutsch said, “When do voters start to realize, ‘I may love the guy but he can’t do anything for me now?’ He’s pretty much neutered. His fangs are out. There is basically no legislation on the table. There is nothing even being discussed. Out of the 38%, when does 4%, 5% say ‘He can’t do anything.’ At the end of the day, people still vote for themselves. It’s that simple.”

