Gary Cohn: ‘I Am a Globalist — I Believe We Live in a Globalized World’

Former President Donald Trump economic adviser and former Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn, when asked Tuesday on CBS’s “This Morning” about Trump calling him a “globalist” and if it was an anti-Semitic remark, proudly proclaimed himself as a globalist.

“I’m absolutely not offended by the term ‘globalist’ as I am a globalist,” Cohn stated. “I believe we live in a globalized world. I think the United States is an integral part of a globalized world. And we have to figure out how to live as a good citizen in a globalized earth — so do the Chinese, so do the Russians, so do the Middle Eastern countries.”

“We are globalized. We cannot change that fact,” he concluded.

