Incoming GOP Senate Whip Thune: ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Reallocating Money to Wall

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” incoming Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) stated that he isn’t “a big fan” of reallocating funds from other departments to pay for a border wall.

Anchor Neil Cavuto asked, “Are you of the mindset that reallocating funds from another department, let’s say Defense, is a wise strategy, or would that be rejected out of hand?”

Thune responded, “I’m not a big fan of moving money. I think Defense ought to — we ought to be building airplanes and ships and all the things that we need to do to defend the country. But there are always dollars in budgets that you can move around, and in the Homeland Security budget, for example. And that’s the way that the appropriators came up with a mechanism that would allow another roughly billion dollars to be used for border security, but limited to border security measures other than a fence, other than a border wall, which is what the Democrats have been advocating for.”

