Meacham: ‘Definition of Treason’ if Trump Knew of Russian Efforts to Interfere

Historian Jon Meacham said during Tuesday’s airing of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC that if President Donald Trump was aware of Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election then it “is the definition of treason.”

“If, in fact — and it’s subjunctive — if, in fact, Donald Trump knew about the Russian efforts on his behalf, then there’s a live question about whether he has been giving aid and comfort to the enemy, which is the definition of treason in the Constitution,” Meacham stated.

He continued, “So, this just isn’t who wins the week, who loses the week conversation. This is an existential constitutional crisis because it’s quite possible that the president of the United States right now is a witting or at least partially witting agent of a foreign power. And I say that with great care, but that’s a possibility.”

