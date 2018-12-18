Sanders: We’re Looking at ‘Other Options’ to Fund Wall – ‘We’ll See What the Senate Does’

During Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that President Trump has asked his Cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to fund a border wall and that the White House will see what sort of government funding proposal the Senate passes.

Sanders said, “You know, at this point, the Senate’s thrown out a lot of ideas. We’re disappointed in the fact that they’ve yet to actually vote on something and pass something. So, when they do that, we’ll make a determination on whether or not we’re going to sign that.”

She continued, “The president’s asked every one of his Cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to protect our borders, and for the — give the president the ability to fulfill his constitutional obligation to protect the American people by having a secure border. So, we’re looking at the other options. In the meantime, we’ll see what the Senate does, and we’ll let you know when we have an announcement on that front.”

Sanders also responded to a question on whether the president would sign a proposal that doesn’t have wall funding if other agencies can find the money by stating, “Once again, we want to see what the Senate can pass.”

