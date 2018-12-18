Scarborough: Trump’s ‘Going to Lose Badly’ in 2020

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough predicted Tuesday that if President Donald Trump runs for reelection in 2020, then he is “going to lose badly.”

“[L]et me say it right now, put it on tape, people can run it after the election in 2020. First of all, I don’t think Donald Trump’s going to run, but if he does run, he’s going to lose Pennsylvania, he’s going to lose Wisconsin, he’s going to lose Michigan — he’s going to lose badly,” said Scarborough. “He can’t expand his base because he refuses to expand his base. He’s addicted to the Steve Bannon 33 percent solution, isn’t he?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent