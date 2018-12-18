Schumer: WH Needs Congressional Approval to Reallocate Money to Wall, They Won’t Get It

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the White House would need Congressional approval to get wall funding from another part of the government, and they will not get that approval.

Schumer said he received an offer from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for $1.6 billion for border security plus a $1 billion “slush fund for the president to use for his radical immigration agenda.” Schumer added that he told McConnell he wouldn’t accept the slush fund.

Schumer further stated, “And as for the idea of what [Sarah Huckabee Sanders] said, they could get wall money from NAFTA or some other part of the government, they need Congressional approval. They’re not getting it for the wall, plain and simple.”

