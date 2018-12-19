Schiff on Criminal Justice Reform: Kushner, Trump Admin Deserve ‘Credit’ for Support

Wednesday on CBS’s “This Morning,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) commended Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and the President Trump administration for the criminal justice reform bill, which the Senate passed.

According to Schiff, the bipartisan bill could be a “great sign of things to come” for both sides to come together in the future.

“I think Kushner, the administration, generally deserves credit for being open and supportive of this reform,” Schiff said. “There have been people in Congress working on this well before Jared Kushner or anyone else entered the scene, but nonetheless, we need all three: House, Senate, and White House to work together on this.”

