CNN’s Carpenter: Democrats ‘Broke’ Trump in Fight Over the Wall

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” the panel discussed the temporary deal that finances the government through New Year’s Day without funding for President Donald Trump‘s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter was critical of Trump’s negotiating tack.

She said, “The Democrats just broke him before they’re even sworn in to take over the House. He threatened a shutdown, and then he ran away from that fight. This was his last best chance to get big funding for that wall, and it’s over. People are waking up to the fact that after two years of the Trump presidency, he got a tax cut, he got judges, and now you get investigations as far as the eye can see. There’s just a lot of fatigue that comes with that. Republicans take a lot of incoming supporting Trump. If they’re not getting anything out of it, they’re going to start to go away.”

