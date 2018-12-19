Conway: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ from Wall

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends” said President Donald Trump “is not softening his stance” on the border security wall in the wake of the possibility he does not shut down the government over funding for the wall.

“[T]his president believes first and solemn duty is to keep us safe and that includes enhanced border security, keep all this poison, all these drugs flowing over our southern border. And people who are risking their lives and coming here illegally,” Conway stated. “The second point doesn’t change the fact that the border is so for porous, that all of the sudden it’s gotten worse since those Democrats voted for border security 12 years ago. It’s only gotten worse. So this president is not going to back down from that. And he will continue to fight for that funding. It’s not just a wall. He said in a tweet overnight it’s not just a wall.”

When asked if Trump is still “willing” to shut down the government, Conway said it is a possibility.

“The president has said that he is willing to do what he has to do to get that border security, including a government shutdown,” she outlined. “Now, we’ll see what the Senate and the House — what they come together and present to the president..”

