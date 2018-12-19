Corker: ‘In Many Ways,’ Trump’s Syria Decision ‘Worse’ Than Obama’s With Iraq

WATCH: Sen. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Cmte., tells reporters that his planned meeting with President Trump today was cancelled while he was sitting at the White House. https://t.co/H4W6rllUGW pic.twitter.com/KIu4nfjVHp

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) denounced President Trump’s announced withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria by saying the decision replicates President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq, “but in many ways, it’s even worse.”

Corker said, “I’ve never seen a decision like this since I’ve been here in 12 years, where nothing is communicated in advance, and all of a sudden, this type of massive decision takes place.”

He later added, “Honestly, this makes what Obama did in Iraq — it’s replicating that, but in many ways, it’s even worse. Because you’re in a situation where we’re very close in the Euphrates River Valley to finishing clearing out, and it’s literally, it would be like — I don’t know what analogy would be appropriate. But it’s a terrible thing for our nation. It’s a terrible thing for the allies that we’ve been working with. It’s a terrible thing for the SBF.”

