GOP Rep.-elect Crenshaw on Pete Davidson: ‘What I Told Him Is That Everyone Has a Purpose in This World’

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw

Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) spoke with Houston NBC News KPRC affiliate about his relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who posted a suicidal message on Instagram over the weekend.

Crenshaw, who Davidson mocked this season over his eye patch, said it was “devastating” to see Davidson’s message and reached out to the comedian to comfort him.

“Actually, I talked to him personally yesterday and he talked to me for a little bit about it, and you know, we don’t go back very far; we’re not good friends, but I think he appreciated hearing from me. And what I told him was this, everybody has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. But it’s your job to find that purpose,” Crenshaw told KPRC’s Khambrel Marshall.

