Gingrich: ‘The Democratic Party Is Refusing to Protect Americans’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich President Donald Trump is “hardly caving in” if he accepts a one or two-week extension to avoid a government shutdown over Christmas.

Gingrich explained while Democrats may be winning a short-term victory, their message on border security is flawed.

Speaking about Trump, Gingrich said, “He will come back again and again. The Democratic party is refusing to protect Americans, and presently, every time somebody who is here illegally kills somebody it is going to show up and the president will say, this is because the Democrats refuse to protect Americans. I don’t know that’s a good position for them to look out to 2020, as a party that doesn’t want to protect America.”

