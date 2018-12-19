Lindsey Graham: ‘Obama-Like Move’ for Trump to Withdraw Troops from Syria

Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria is an “Obama-like move.”

Graham said, “In my view, ISIS is not defeated in Syria and Iraq. If you are tired of fighting radical Islam, I understand it. They are not tired of fighting you, and if you don’t get that you are making a huge mistake.”

He added, “If this decision is a withdrawal of all of our forces from Syria now, we are dramatically less safe. This is an Obama-like move.”

