McCaskill: Trump Is Pulling Out of Syria ‘Because His Politics Need Something Rash’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) stated that President Trump is pulling troops out of Syria “because his politics need something rash right now, that’s why he’s doing this.”

McCaskill said, “It’s not so much that he’s pulling. It’s the way he’s doing it, with complete disregard for the complexities that are involved, without talking to our allies, without having a plan, without trusting the military leaders that have been telling him for months, don’t do something rash here, but because his politics need something rash right now, that’s why he’s doing this.”

Host Rachel Maddow then asked, “You’re suggesting this is a wag the dog decision, that he’s doing this to change the news cycle?”

McCaskill responded, “And to — I think he’s getting heat from his base that he folded on the wall, and I think he’s preoccupied with his rallies and what he told everyone, that Mexico would build it, he’d get a wall. And he also said, I’m going to bring people home from all these entanglements around the world. So, I think he is saying, oh, I’m in trouble because I folded on the wall, so I’ll go over here and do this thing that I promised I would do, damn the consequences. I need to somehow repair my political image in terms of being strong and decisive.”

