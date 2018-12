Wednesday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told reporters President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria was a “colossal” mistake.

Reacting to reports Trump has ordered a withdrawal of all 2,000 United States troops from Syria, Rubio said, “The decision to withdraw an American presence in Syria is a colossal, in my mind, mistake—a grave error that is going to have significant repercussions in the years and months to come.”

