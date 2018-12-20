Dem Rep. Hoyer: Pulling Troops Out of Syria ‘a Terrible Decision’ — Puts U.S. ‘in a Bad Spot’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria.

Hoyer called Trump’s announcement “impulsive, as so many of his decisions are.”

“I thought it was impulsive, irresponsible and dangerous,” Hoyer told host Alisyn Camerota. “And I would hope that the president would reconsider. The only people happy today about this decision, in my opinion, are the Syrians, the Iranians, the Russians and ISIS and its allies.”

He continued, “It was a terrible decision that puts our country in a bad spot, but more importantly, puts some of our allies like the Kurds in a very terrible spot who have been helpful to us and it encourages ISIS. It doesn’t defeat ISIS. The fact that the president says we have won … is fake news. We haven’t won.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent