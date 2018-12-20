Gen. Stanley McChrystal: ‘It’s Ill-Taken’ to Pull Troops Out of Syria

During an appearance on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria.

McChrystal called the move “ill-taken.”

“I think it’s ill-taken,” McChrystal said. “I think that we will lose our influence in the region. And while we may not like the risk of having soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines there, we have to have influence in the region, and that means presence.”

He added, “I think it puts the stability of the entire region more broadly at risk.”

McChrystal then and urged Trump to seek out more advice and reconsider.

“I think the leader ought to listen to advice,” he suggested. “Now, there are times a leader has to go against advice because a leader has the ultimate responsibility. But the reality is if a lot of rational people are saying something different from what you decided, you ought to relook at it.”

