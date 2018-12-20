Michael Moore: GOP Tax Cut ‘in a Sense Was an Act of Terror’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said the Republicans 2017 tax cut was an act of “terror.”

Moore said, “All the Republicans in that photo you showed standing there on the steps with him a year ago today all looking so slap happy and ah, remember it’s not just Trump, all of the Republicans, all of them, nobody has had the courage to stand up and say this is wrong, this is un-American. This hurts this country. This is— this tax cut in a sense an act of terror because it’s going to make the people who are already struggling to get by that much harder to get by.

He added, “And what are they going to do? What are they going to do? And to alleviate their pain, how many more of those opioid drugs are they going to need? What will happen to their children in their inadequate schools, the air they’re breathing the climate change they don’t believe in, all of that.”

