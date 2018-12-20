Pelosi: Funding for Trump’s Wall Is a ‘Non-Starter’

Thursday at her weekly briefing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Democrats agreeing to fund President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the negotiations to avoid a government shutdown was a “non-starter.”

Pelosi said, “It depends what they have to say, but not wall funding. I think we’ve made that clear. Wasn’t that clear? I mean we will see what they come up with in terms of disaster assistance we will see, but in terms of wall funding, that is a non-starter and I think they know that.”

