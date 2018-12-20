Pelosi: Trump ‘Doing Everything That He Can’ to Have a Shutdown

"The President is doing everything he can to shut the government down... Does he not care about the American people?" @NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/1s2t97eKiw

During a press conference on Thursday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Trump “is doing everything that he can to shut the government down. You have to ask the question, why?”

Pelosi said, “The president is doing everything that he can to shut the government down. You have to ask the question, why? Does he not believe in governance? Does he not care about the American people? Doesn’t he know that the economy is uncertain? Hasn’t he followed the stock market that he likes to brag about, sometimes? There is something wrong with this picture.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett