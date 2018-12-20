Schumer: ‘Trump Temper Tantrum’ May Cause Shutdown, But He Won’t Get a Wall

During a press conference on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared that President Trump’s “temper tantrum” could lead to a government shutdown, but “it will not get him his wall.”

Schumer said, “Now, today’s events have made one thing clear, President Trump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market’s down another 500 points. General Mattis is stepping down, and we know he has real disagreements with the president on Syria and on the wall. And now, President Trump is throwing a temper tantrum and creating the Trump shutdown of the government.”

Schumer concluded, “The Trump temper tantrum may produce a government shutdown, it will not get him his wall.”

