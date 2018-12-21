CNN’s Toobin: ‘God Help Us’ — Ann Coulter ‘Is Driving the Federal Government at this Point’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said President Donald Trump caved to conservative commentators like Ann Coulter by balking at a short-term deal which would have averted a government shutdown.

Toobin said, “What they should be doing, obviously, is checking with Ann Coulter. Because apparently, she’s the President of the United States, as far as this is concerned.”

He continued, “Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter started challenging the president’s manhood. And the House Republicans started stamping their feet. And the president decided, ‘No, no, no, I’m going to scream and yell and shut down the government, even though I still don’t have the votes.’ So I guess Ann Coulter has to figure out how this is all going to end, because she’s the person who is driving the federal government at this point. God help us.”

