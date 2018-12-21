Doug Jones on Shutdown: Trump Is ‘Playing Political Football with People’s Lives’

Friday on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said President Donald Trump could have gotten funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in March instead of “playing political football with people’s lives,” referring to the pending federal government shutdown.

Jones said, “We are playing political football with people’s lives. There are people out there that depend on their paychecks here at the holidays. And we are kicking a political football back and forth just over something that could have been done in March, when a real bipartisan group of senators, including myself, had a bill that would have given $25 billon for border security that included money for a wall, it included money for new technology. Now the president is putting this in. It’s a political issue … It’s not one of those kitchen table issues that we have been looking at.”

