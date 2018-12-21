Clinical psychologist and psychology professor Dr. Jordan Peterson told Breitbart News on Thursday that radical Leftists turn to Marxism because they lack a structural hierarchy.

“What’s happening on the radical Left end of the spectrum, is that there’s a concerted effort to criticize the structure of current hierarchy,” said Dr. Peterson, “and maybe to criticize the idea of hierarchy itself, to consider the West and capitalistic structures as fundamentally as oppressive patriarchies.”

“You need a hierarchy,” he added, “You can’t actually orient yourself in the world without a hierarchy.”

Dr. Peterson, who spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s 4th annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, said that individuals need to be able to prioritize what is most important in their lives.

“That immediately creates a hierarchy,” said Dr. Peterson, “because everything you do has to be related to that.”

The psychologist added that “the radical deconstructionist types” oftentimes turn to a modified form of Marxism, because they lack the structure that one needs in order to prioritize what is best for themselves and their family.

“That leaves people lost,” said Dr. Peterson, “If the hierarchy is structured properly, then there’s something at the top that you can aim at.”

When asked why the idea of taking personal responsibility for oneself has suddenly become a politically partisan issue, Dr. Peterson said the Left thinks that “too much emphasis on individual responsibility lets corrupt systems off the hook.”

“But I would still say — your best bet is to straighten up your life — I don’t think there’s a more psychological stance that you can take than that.”

Dr. Peterson said that taking responsibility is what truly empowers an individual.

“Most of the meaning that you find in your life — I’m talking about where you find the meaning that will sustain you through rough times — is actually to be found in the voluntary adoption of responsibility.”

