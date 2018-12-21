MSNBC’s Wallace on Mattis Exit: ‘The World is Less Safe Today’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said the world was “less safe today after the dramatic resignation of the last human guardrail,” referring to outgoing Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Wallace said, “Donald Trump wags the dog as the investigations into him close in. He plays chicken with the lives of federal employees and their families by walking the country toward a government shutdown. And the world is less safe today after the dramatic resignation of the last human guardrail. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ resignation, a clear rebuke of Donald Trump’s reckless decisions about troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan. The backlash to Donald Trump’s impulsivity being felt this afternoon at home and around the world. And reigniting questions about who Trump is working for and whether he’s displaying an unsustainable degree of instability in office.”

