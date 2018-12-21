NYT’s Haberman: Mattis Resignation an ‘Astonishing Rebuke of Trumpism’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discussed Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ resignation set for February, calling it an “astonishing rebuke of Trumpism” because he differed with President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

Haberman praised Mattis’ honesty about his departure and for putting his name on his resignation.

“[Mattis] makes very clear that he does not agree with the key tenets that the president not only has espoused over the last two years, but let’s remember these are things that he ran on, he campaigned on — he made very clear he was against extensive U.S. engagements in the Middle East,” Haberman argued. “This should not surprise anyone. And what’s interesting with that letter from Mattis, he was a general through and through. He made very clear there’s one president and it’s President Trump, but that he himself does not feel like he can consider to serve this administration anymore, given the deep divisions between himself and the president. He’s the first person to do this.”

