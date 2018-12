"I think the wall is an absurd idea," says Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I think it's a waste of money. It just fans Trump's illusions. No, I am not going to support $5 billion or money for a wall." https://t.co/zC2wzc8KtK pic.twitter.com/TSS82QTAtf

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he isn’t going to support funding for a border wall and argued that a wall “just fans Trump’s illusions,” and is a bad idea.

Sanders said, “I think that the wall is an absurd idea. I think it’s a waste of money. I think it just fans Trump’s illusions, and no, I am not going to support $5 billion or money for a wall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett