Sanders: ‘Sad Day in America’ When Mexico Does More to Protect the Country Than Senate Dems

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday chastised Senate Democrats for their lack of support on border security, including President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Sanders noted in a “Fox & Friends” appearance how the Mexico government has assisted with illegal immigration, calling it “a sad day in America” when Mexico is more willing to protect Americans than the Senate Democrats.

“We will do whatever we need to do and whatever we can do to help the process. At this point, it’s up to the Senate,” Sanders said. “One thing that I think has been missed and didn’t get a lot of coverage yesterday was what we have worked out, what this administration has been able to do in conjunction with the Mexican government and the massive and monumental moment that took place yesterday where catch-and-release has ended.”

“It’s a sad day in America when Mexican government is doing more to protect the American people than Senate Democrats. I hope they will not let that be the case by the end of the day and they will work with us and work with the president and Senate Republicans to get this done and let everybody go home and let us start building the wall and let us start protecting our border,” she added.

