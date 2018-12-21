Schumer: Trump’s Wall ‘Does Not Have 60 Votes Here in the Senate, Let Alone 50 Votes’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump’s border wall “does not have 60 votes here in the Senate, let alone 50 votes.”

Schumer said, “As we said to President Trump a week ago, his wall does not have 60 votes here in the Senate, let alone 50 votes. That much is now clear. Democrats have offered three proposals to keep the government open, including a proposal offered by Leader McConnell (R-KY) that passed the Senate unanimously only a few days ago. We are willing to continue discussions on those proposals with the leader, the president, the speaker of the House, and the leader of the House. All five are necessary to get something done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett