GOP Sen. Lankford: I Think Government Shutdown ‘Should Be Short-Lived’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senate Appropriations Committee member James Lankford (R-OK) stated that the government shutdown “should be short-lived.”

Lankford said, “I think it should be short-lived. I don’t think we’re that far apart. I mean, our focus is really in on around a billion or 2 billion in border security in a larger bill. Our focus all along has been, we need to secure the border. We need to do what it takes to be able to put the physical infrastructure there in place, as well as the manpower in place.”

