Hagel: Trump’s ‘Not Equipped’ to Be President

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” former Secretary of Defense and former Senator Chuck Hagel argued that President Trump isn’t fit to be president, but such an argument is “not particularly relevant, at least right now. Because he is president and he was elected.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “What do you think, Secretary Hagel? Do you think the president’s fit to be commander-in-chief?”

Hagel responded, “Well, that’s an interesting question, but it’s not particularly relevant, at least right now. Because he is president and he was elected. No, I don’t. He has never understood government, politics. This is not — our government is not a one-man show. You can’t run this like a real estate business, or any other business. This is not entertainment. You can’t govern by dividing our country and having us in constant conflict. It’s too serious. He doesn’t understand any of that. … He’s just not equipped, on any level, to be president of the United States. But he is president”

