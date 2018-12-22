Hoyer: Trump ‘Doesn’t Have the Votes for a Wall’ – ‘That’s Not Going to Change’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that President Trump “doesn’t have the votes” for a border wall and that isn’t going to change.

Hoyer said, “[I]t ought to be pretty clear to the president that he doesn’t have the votes for a wall. He does have votes for strong — strengthening border security through technological means, personnel means, and in a number of other ways, and that’s not going to change between now and whenever. So, it would, I think, be in the best interests of the country, and I think in the best interests of the president and the Congress if we would come to agreement, hopefully, in the next 24-48 hours.”

