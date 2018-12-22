McConnell: The Senate Will Reconvene on Thursday, December 27th

While speaking on the Senate floor on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that the Senate will reconvene for its next scheduled session on Thursday, December 27th.

McConnell said, “So, Mr. President, here’s where we are. The Senate will next meet for a pro forma session on Monday, that’s the 24th. The next scheduled session will be on the 27th of December.”

He added that he is pleased that “productive discussions are continuing.” McConnell continued that there will be no votes on funding the government until a deal is reached that will pass the House and the Senate and be signed by the president.

After McConnell’s statement, the Senate adjourned.

