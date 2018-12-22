Schumer: Trump Running ‘Undoubtedly the Most Chaotic Presidency Ever’

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated this week “may have been the most chaotic week of what’s undoubtedly the most chaotic presidency ever in the history of the United States.”

Schumer said, “This may have been the most chaotic week of what’s undoubtedly the most chaotic presidency ever in the history of the United States. The stock market is in a tumult and in decline. The secretary of defense, one of the only pairs of steady hands in our government, is resigning from the administration in protest. And the United States is pulling out of Syria, and likely Afghanistan, abandoning our coalitions, allies, and the Kurds, and surrendering the field to Putin, Iran, Hezbollah, ISIS, the Taliban, and Bashar al-Assad. The position of defense secretary, of attorney general, of ambassador to the United Nations, of interior secretary, and even…chief of staff to the president are all in flux. The institutions of our government lack steady and experienced leadership.”

He continued, “With all of these departures, it’s about to get even more unsteady. The president is making decisions without counsel, without preparation, and even without communication between relevant departments and relevant agencies. All of this turmoil is causing chaos in the markets, chaos abroad, and it’s making the United States less prosperous and less secure. And to top it all off, President Trump has thrown a temper tantrum, and now has us careening towards a Trump shutdown over Christmas.”

