Castro: Trump ‘Not Behaving Like He’s Fit for Office’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said President Donald Trump was “not behaving like he’s fit for office.”

When asked if Trump is fit for office, Castro said, “Well, I can tell you one thing; he’s not behaving like he’s fit for office. He’s behaving extremely erratic. He’s not giving the American people or our allies around the world any sense that there’s a rationale for the decisions that he’s making. And the events of this last week were just another example of that, whether it’s a sudden announcement of a withdrawal in Syria or the turmoil with his staff he is just so erratic.”

He added, “I think that what you’re seeing around the country is that people who voted for him have begun to reassess him. And folks understand that we need different leadership. And the sooner we get that, the better.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN