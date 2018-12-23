Chris Christie: Trump Like ’72-Year-Old Relative’ Convinced He’s Right

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) compared President Donald Trump to a “72-year-old relative.”

When asked how Mick Mulvaney will do as acting chief of staff, Christie said, “That’s going to be up to him. I was encouraged by hearing him say this morning he wasn’t going to try to manage the president. I think that one of the mistakes — I think a very well-intentioned mistake that General Kelly made is that he tried to manage the president. I don’t think you can do that.”

He continued, “I think Mick is right that he shouldn’t try to manage the president, because I think that’s just not a job that’s going to happen, I wonder — I want to ask everybody who is out in the audience today if they have a 72-year-old relative, whose behavior they attempt to change. When people get older — Let’s get ready because it’s happening to me now. When people get older, they become more and more convinced of the fact that what they’re doing is the right thing, and it becomes harder to convince them otherwise.”

He added, “Add to it president of the United States, and a lot of wealth and a lot of fame, it becomes even harder.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN