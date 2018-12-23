Coons: ’No Path’ Toward Trump Getting $5 Billion for Wall

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump had “no path” to get $5 billion in funding wanted to begin wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Coons said, “There is frankly no path toward his getting $5 billion in American taxpayer money to meet his campaign promise of a ‘big, beautiful wall’ with Mexico.”

Discussing a deal that might end the current partial government shutdown, Coons said, “There is a path toward responsibly appropriating about $1.3 billion for border security.”

