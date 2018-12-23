Donna Brazile: Trump Is ‘Unraveling’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile described President Donald Trump unraveling.”

During a panel discussion about the recent stock market losses, government shutdown and resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, Brazile said, “Let me say this, the president, he’s unravelled. Things are unravelling. This is more than a wall. By the way, he promised a beautiful wall now we’re talking about steel slats.”

She added, “It’s chaotic.”

