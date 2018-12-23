Durbin: Trump Is Compromisable — Putin, Erdogan ‘Have Him Enthralled’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said he believed President Donald Trump was “compromisable” given his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Partial transcript as follows:

DURBIN: Well, ultimately, we have learned through history that it takes the power of the purse strings. Congress has the authority when it comes to appropriations to assert itself on foreign policy. We learned the hard way after decades of debate over the war in Vietnam. But first and foremost, this Congress, House and Senate, have to reach the point where we understand our Constitutional authority and responsibility. I haven’t seen that in a long time. And with this president, we need to do it more than ever.

TODD: Does the Turkish phone call make you think the president is compromisable?

DURBIN: Yes I do. Whether he’s talking to Vladimir Putin or Erdoğan, these autocrats have him enthralled. After a conversation he’ll make snap judgments and avoid the best advice he could from people like General Mattis. To me that’s the height of irresponsibility. There are thousands of Kurds risking their lives to help us defeat ISIS now in jeopardy because of this impulsive decision by Donald Trump.

TODD: Do you question his fitness for office?

DURBIN: I can tell you every day I question whether or not we can endure another two years. I think we can. I think this Constitution is strong. The American people are strong. I’m hoping my Republican colleagues will step up and join us in a bipartisan effort to put this government back on track.