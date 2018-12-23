Gaetz: Dems ‘Keep Voting Against’ Things We Hope Can Keep the Country Safe

Sunday on CNN, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) discussed the border security wall and its funding rather than solely buffing the manpower at the border.

Gaetz noted a recent poll that found 95 percent of border patrol agents agree that physical barriers would help them secure the country’s border.

“[A] recent poll of border security agents showed that 95 percent of [border security agents] agreed that more physical barriers would assist in the performance of their duties,” Gaetz stated. “This isn’t an either/or — I think we can have an all of the above strategy.”

He added, “But Democrats keep voting against all the things that we hope will keep the country safer like sanctuary city reform, like ending chain migration.”

