GOP Sen. Toomey: Disturbing Trump’s Worldview Diverges from Every Post-WWII President

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA) acknowledged he was disturbed that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy views were not the same as those of prior American presidents.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Let me move on to the resignation of Secretary Mattis. I want to pull up one part of it to get your reaction. He writes this, ‘One core belief I have always held is our strength as a nation is linked to the strength of the unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. Because you have the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned with yours on this and other subjects I believe it is right to step down from my position.’ What’s alarming about what Secretary Mattis outlined there is that’s an across the board American foreign policy, sort of tenet that Democratic and Republican presidents have lived by since Harry Truman. He’s basically saying this president doesn’t share the same worldview as every single American president going back to World War II. Does that disturb you?

TOOMEY: Yes, it does. I think you’re right. I think General Mattis has put his finger on where the president has views that are very, very distinct from the vast majority of Republicans and probably Democrats elected and unelected. I think the president does not share — I would say my view that the Pax Americana of the post-war America has been good for the people I represent, great for all of us. It’s taken a commitment of leadership, the ability and willingness to project force at times. But mostly, as General Mattis points out, it is cultivating an alliance. America is rich in many ways, financially, militarily. We have the luxury of two oceans, but the greatest asset we have is that most people around the world want to be allied with us. That gives us enormous ability. It’s a force multiplier. It is a great ability to achieve our goals. I don’t think the president shares the view nearly to the extent the rest of us do. I think senators need to reassert a bigger role for defining our foreign policy.