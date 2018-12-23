Kasich: ‘Seriously Looking’ at Running for President in 2020

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he was “actively” considering a run for president in 2020.

Kasich said, “So we are actively thinking about it, but I can’t tell you when exactly we will make the decision but we will let you know.”

When asked if he would run as a Republican or an Independent, Kasich said, “If all options are on the table, that means they are all on the table. We just have to see the development here. That’s the only thing I can tell you at this point. I am not trying to be coy. We are seriously looking at it. My folks talk and meet every week about it, the people that are involved politically. And at the end, I’ll make a decision.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN