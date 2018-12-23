Maxine Waters: ‘We Need to Get Rid’ of ‘Despicable’ Trump

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) reacted to reports President Donald Trump asked his advisers if he can fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Waters said, “We must understand that the Fed does not work for the president of the United States. The Fed creates monetary policy based on what’s good for the economy and, of course, I may disagree from time to time with their decisions but we must not interfere. They must be independent. Right now Powell is saying that they’re dealing with inflation, but they don’t work for the president. The president can’t fire them. All that the president can do when he opens his mouth is rattle the markets. As a matter of fact, the volatility that you see in the markets is caused by the kinds of statements that this president will make causing more uncertainty.”

She added, “I’m not surprised that the president is doing this because I’m not surprised at anything that the president may do or say. I have warned America from the beginning that this president is not worthy, he cannot be trusted, he’s a liar, He’s despicable. Any time he steps in, opens his mouth, tries to interfere with one of our agencies I’m not shocked but the American people continue to be shocked. The Republicans are intimidated and not standing by their responsibility for oversighto and dealing with this president. So, yes, no, Powell does not work for him. The attorney general should not work for him, but he thinks that they all should be working for him and not for the American people. We need to get rid of this president.”

