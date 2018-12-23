Mulvaney: ‘Very Possible’ Government Shutdown Will Last into the New Year

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Office of Management and Budget director and incoming Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the partial government shutdown would likely extend into the new year.

Mulvaney said, “It’s very possible this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress.”

He added, “I think there’s an implication here for Nancy Pelosi’s election for the speakership. I think she’s now in that unfortunate position of being beholden to her left wing, to where she cannot be seen as agreeing with the president on anything until after she’s speaker.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN