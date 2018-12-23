Panetta: Under Trump ‘Almost Every Important Area’ of this Country Is ‘Confronting Crisis’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said under President Donald Trump said “almost every important area” in the United States was “confronting crisis” of some sort.

Panetta said, “I’ve been in politics over 50 years in a number of positions and working under nine presidents. I’ve never seen a situation like this, in which almost every important area that is key to this country is confronting crisis.”

He continued, “Confronting crisis in terms of our national security, I think the step to suddenly withdraw those troops from Syria has sent a terrible message to the world about where the United States stands. Your seeing the economy wracked by crashing stock market in the sense that the stock market is not quite sure what’s going on right and then you have the shutdown of the federal government all occurring at the same time and raising real concerns about whether this instability is going to shake the country in terms of our security.”

