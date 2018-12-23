Rand Paul on Syria: ‘I’m Very Proud of the President — This Is Exactly What He Promised’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he was “very proud,” of President Donald Trump for beginning the process of pulling U.S. troops from Syria.

Paul said, “I’m very proud of the president. This is exactly what he promised. And I think the people agree with him, actually.”

He added, “I think people believe we’ve been at war too long, in too many places and we do need to turn attention to problems we have at home here, roads, bridges, schools. We have a lot of problems in our country, and people are tired of spending —we spent several trillion dollars on these wars everywhere, and the president promised he would be different. It’s one of the reasons he won because he actually attracts independence who aren’t beholden to either party who say why don’t we turn attention back to America?”

