Schiff: ‘There Is Very Powerful Case to Be Made That You Can Indict a Sitting President’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the likely next House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said prosecutors in the Southern District of New York could indite President Donald Trump in their case involving campaign finance violations.

While discussing Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, Schiff said, “There is a very powerful case to be made that you can indict a sitting president. There’s a more difficult case of whether they should be tried while in office because that would be very disrupt of the president’s responsibilities.”

He added, “The only argument that was made was that it would stigmatize the president. Well, the Justice Department already crossed that rubicon when they said individual number one, the president, was implicated in these two crimes. That bar has already been passed. The bigger issue for me is, does the statute of limitations run on this? Is the president able to by staying in office able to evade justice entirely? The interest of the Justice Department making sure that doesn’t happen, outweighs any additional stigma that the indictment might bring.”

